BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of killing his wife inside their Stanton Street home this past weekend.

Investigators say Allen Kazmierczak, 46, fatally shot his wife Melissa Kazmierczak during a domestic incident.

Kazmierczak was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Monday morning. He was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return to court August 8 for a felony hearing.