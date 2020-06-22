Buffalo man charged in fatal stabbing

Incident happened early Friday morning on Doat St. leaving one woman dead, another injured.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of one woman and the choking of another.

The incident happened early Friday morning on Doat Street on the city's east side.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Talyn Williams, 26, allegedly choked a female victim during an altercation inside a home in the 300 block of Doat Street. The DA's office says Talyn then headed outside where he is accused of stabbing 28-year-old Allison Turner. Turner was taken to ECMC where she died from her injuries.

Talyn was virtually arraigned on charges of murder, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. An order of protection was issued for the first victim.