BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of murder in connection with another man's death.

Reginald M. Branch, Jr. 30, was arraigned virtually in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Branch is accused of fatally stabbing 50-year-old Damion O. Jones inside Jones' home on Kilhoffer Street last December.