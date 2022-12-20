Buffalo man charged in Eden pipe bomb incident

Adam A. Jones, 40, was arraigned last week on several charges in connection with the three incidents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb and rocks at homes in the Town of Eden.

Adam A. Jones, 40, was arraigned last week on several charges including, three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and one count of Placing a False Bomb or Hazardous Substance in the Second Degree.

Investigators say Jones allegedly threw a rock at a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden on March 6, damaging the window trim and siding.

Jones is also accused of throwing a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of another home on Hillbrook Drive on March 28, causing the window to break. Police at the time said the object appeared to be an explosive device and was allegedly thrown with the intent to cause 'public alarm'.

On Aug.15, Jones is accused with throwing rocks at the front window of the first home on Hillbrook Drive and breaking the windows.

Jones was initially arrested in October.

At the time of the fake pipe bomb incident, police said that political messages were written on the device referencing Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's run for Erie County Clerk. 2 On Your Side asked Eden Police Chief Greg Savage back in October if they had any indication of the motive now that there's been an arrest.

"He indicated to us that he was paid to do this," Savage said at the time.

"We are trying to establish some connections between the people he claims were paying him and some other people that may have been involved."

The case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden Town Court judges recused themselves from the case.

Jones is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 20 for a felony hearing. His bail is set at $2,500 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

If convicted of the highest charge, Jones could face a maximum sentence of four years in prison.