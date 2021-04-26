Buffalo man charged in Bailey Avenue fatal crash

Cameryon C. Nelson, 23, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of manslaughter in the second degree and vehicular manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of being under the influence of marijuana during a high-speed, fatal crash, was arraigned in court.

Cameryon C. Nelson, 23, was arraigned virtually Monday in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Nelson is accused of reckless driving at a high-rate of speed on Bailey Avenue on July 8, 2020 when he crossed into on-coming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on. Investigators say Nelson was allegedly racing another vehicle while he was under the influence of marijuana.

The driver of the other vehicle that was struck, Dorian Monique Baines, 24, was killed. Investigators say Baines was not involved in the alleged racing.

Nelson and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident.