BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with one count of forcible touching and one count of harassment in connection to an incident that happened in June.

Alan R. Core, Sr., 58, allegedly forcibly touched a woman's intimate parts inside her apartment on June 22, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Core was was released on his own recognizance. The charges did not qualify him for bail.