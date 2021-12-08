Buffalo man charged with attempted murder in Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda Police say 29-year-old Leslie M. Tatum was charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Nov. 20 at Devlin's Deuce on Sheridan Drive.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Editor's note: the video above originally aired on Nov. 20.

A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town of Tonawanda Police say 29-year-old Leslie M. Tatum was charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Nov. 20 at Devlin's Deuce on Sheridan Drive.

The charges Tatum faces include two counts of attempted murder; one count of assault; one count of gang assault; one count of attempted assault; and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. All of the counts are felonies.

Tatum was arraigned Wednesday in Town of Tonawanda Court. He has since been remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Tatum's next court appearance will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers were called to a report of a large shooting at Devlin's Deuce. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or its confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.