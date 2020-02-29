STOCKTON, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was charged Friday with abandonment of animals in Chautauqua County.

Sheriff’s Office officials say that 32-year-old Josiah Schauman left a small dog inside an abandoned vehicle on Bone Dry Road in the Town of Stockton. They said the temperature was 17 degrees outside when deputies arrived on the scene, more than 24 hours after Schauman had left.

County deputies removed the dog, which they said was not injured. The dog was turned over to the town's dog control officer and was expected to be taken to the SPCA.

Chautauqua County deputies say Schauman was issued a ticket will appear in Town of Stockton Court at a later date.

RELATED: Bermudez draws 45-year to life prison sentence in triple shooting

RELATED: Domestic assault leads to arrest in Cheektowaga

RELATED: Man slumped at wheel arrested in Lockport under Leandra's Law