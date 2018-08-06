"We want the graffiti to stop."

Niagara Falls Police Officer Marsha Gee has spent months documenting the graffiti featuring the moniker, "Macho".

It's spray-painted or applied with a paint-marker on signs, junction boxes, abandoned buildings and overpasses across Niagara Falls. There's no official count but the instances of graffiti could run in the hundreds.

Falls police arrested 26-year-old Edwin Vega last month. He now faces eight counts including Criminal Mischief 2nd-degree, which has a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Investigators are now trying to link Vega to a series of so-called "tags" in Buffalo, all labeled with the word "Macho".

"At least a hundred places. They're just all over and different areas on the West Side. He’s a big serial tagger,” says Sam Lunetta, chairman of the Regional Anti-Graffiti Task Face. Lunetta says thanks to the case in Niagara Falls, he compiling evidence to present to the Erie County District Attorney's office for possible presentation to a grand jury.

Vega's attorney, Michael D'Amico, says "Macho" is not his client.

"At this point, he is maintaining his innocence and says he’s not guilty. He’s not ‘Macho’,” says D'Amico.

2 On-Your-Side is told investigation in both Niagara falls and Buffalo are continuing, laving open the possibility of more criminal charges.



© 2018 WGRZ-TV