Buffalo man arrested, accused of stealing mail

A 41-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested and accused of theft or receipt of stolen mail.

Eric Steven Arroyo, 41, has been charged with theft or receipt of stolen mail, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service was notified on July 27 that someone who was not an employee of the postal service had opened a blue USPS collection box near Tonawanda Street and Briggs Avenue.

The complaint stated that “someone on a fat tire bicycle” used a key to open the collection box, took mail, locked the box, and the left the area.

Buffalo Police and the USPS Customer Service Manager responded to the scene. The customer service manager saw Arroyo park his bike with a fat tire next to a blue USPS collection box on Elmwood Avenue near Hertel Avenue and allegedly take out mail using "some kind of key."