BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim, a 62-year-old man, was shot and killed inside a store on the 1000 block of Broadway around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, 25-year-old Abdul Hussein was arrested shortly after the shooting. Police said the victim and the suspect knew of each other.