Buffalo man, 52, arrested in connection to Perry Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night.

Buffalo Police say Edward Hager of Buffalo has been charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened Friday night when police were called to the 300 block of Perry Street around 11 p.m. Police say a 55-year-old woman was shot inside an apartment complex during a dispute.

Buffalo Police say Hager and the woman knew each other.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was later treated and released.