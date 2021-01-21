Buffalo man arrested for reportedly breaking into cars in Amherst

Amherst Police say this is a reminder for people to lock their cars and not leave keys or valuables inside.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police say they have arrested a man they found breaking into cars on a neighborhood street.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were responding to reports of a man entering cars in the area of Berryman Drive. Officers later arrested and identified Michael Doblinger of Buffalo.

Police say Doblinger had numerous stolen items that were taken from unlocked cars in the area when he was arrested. Doblinger is now facing larceny and possession of stolen property charges.