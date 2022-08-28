Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party.
Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting.
Cheektowaga Police say 26-year-old Emanuel Mitchell of Buffalo allegedly fired multiple shots into the air with a gun, then ran when police told him to drop the weapon. After a long chase, police arrested Mitchell and recovered the loaded handgun.
Mitchell is now facing seven charges, including four felonies. Charges include second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm; first-degree recklessness; and resisting arrest.
Mitchell was arraigned before in Cheektowaga Town Court on Saturday morning and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
