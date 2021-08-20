Buffalo man arrested, charged with illegally manufacturing ghost guns

Lamborghini Lucas, 33, is being charged with unlawfully manufacturing firearms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged with allegedly manufacturing ghost guns.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says Lamborghini Lucas, 33, was arrested on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, a loaded Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearm, known as ghost gun, was allegedly found in Lucas's house on Woodland Avenue during a search conducted by investigators. The gun was allegedly loaded and hidden under a mattress in a bedroom.

It's also alleged that three additional Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearms were found in a laundry basket full of clothes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, who is handling the case, said six boxes for PF940SC frame and gun kits, totaling $1,260, were found during the search.

Investigators allegedly located three Polymer 80 boxes, three polymer 80 jigs, rotary bits and a power drill. According to the United States Attorney's Office, a records check determined that Lucas does not have a license to manufacture or deal in firearms.