We're finding out more today about the Buffalo man who police say started a manhunt by shooting bullets into the air in Amherst last week.

29 year-old Brandon Wallace was arrested yesterday, and today, he was arraigned in Town of Amherst court.

Wallace faces one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. He's now at the Erie County Holding Center, held on $100,000 bail.

Amherst Police haven't released many other new details concerning the incident on Friday other than to confirm the location where the shots were allegedly fired: 495 Commerce Drive.

2 On Your Side went out to the location Tuesday afternoon to find out what the business name is, but there is no signage. We're told by Amherst Police that it's a collection agency.

It's still not clear what Wallace's connection is to that location, but investigators say he did intend to target it.

While police were investigating and searching for Wallace on Friday, three schools in the Sweet Home School District were placed on lockout for several hours.

2 On Your Side looked into Wallace and found he has a criminal history. He is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court next Wednesday, June 20, for two separate cases.

One is a felony hearing for an April arrest. Wallace faces larceny, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and drug charges. The other appearance is a sentencing hearing from a December arrest on drug and theft charges.

As for the "shots fired" incident on Commerce Drive, we're told the investigation is still open and Wallace could be looking at more charges. Anyone with information should call Amherst Police at 716-689-1322.

© 2018 WGRZ