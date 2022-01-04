Buffalo man arraigned on felony charge for allegedly threatening to kill church members

The DA said that 29-year-old Roberto E. Echevarria threatened to kill a pastor and church members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was arraigned in court for allegedly making a terroristic threat.

The DA said that 29-year-old Roberto E. Echevarria threatened to kill a pastor and church members.

It happened on Sunday, December 19, 2021, around 12:44 p.m. and according to the DA's office, Echevarria allegedly caused a disturbance at a church on Lafayette Avenue by shouting at the pastor and threatening to kill the people inside. Then Echevarria left the building without any problems.

Echevarria is expected to return to court on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.

He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail.

The judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the pastor, which prohibits the defendant from being near the church.