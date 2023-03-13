Buffalo man arraigned on charges in fatal hit and run accident

Rinaldo R. Pearson, 47, is charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death and one count of felony DWI.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident was arraigned in court Friday.

Rinaldo R. Pearson, 47, is charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death (Class “D” felony) and one count of felony Driving While Intoxicated (Class “E” felony).

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Buffalo Police responded to a call around 4:40am on February 25 for an accident on the 1500 block of Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a female pedestrian lying in the street.

The 31-year-old woman from Depew was taken to ECMC where she later died.

Officials say Cheektowaga Police found Pearson allegedly driving a vehicle that matched the description of the hit and run vehicle.

Investigators say Pearson allegedly hit the victim and drove away from the scene without reporting the accident to police. Pearson is also accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Pearson is scheduled to return to court on March 15 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $30,000 cash, $60,000 bond insurance bail or $60,000 partially security bond.