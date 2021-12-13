Buffalo man arraigned on charges in death of 7-month old baby

Nasir Jackson is being held without bail on a second degree murder charge.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend's 7-month old baby.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 20-year-old Nasir Jackson was acting with reckless conduct while the infant was in his care.

The baby boy was unresponsive when he arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he later died on Friday. His name is not being released at this time.