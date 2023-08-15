Buffalo man accused of killing two people

A Buffalo man is accused of killing two people and injuring a third person in a shooting last month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been accused of murder following a shooting in Buffalo Riverside's neighborhood last month.

Clarence E. Thomas was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Tuesday on two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Investigators say Thomas allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle on Isabelle Street, hitting three people. All three victims were taken to ECMC by ambulances. Two of the victims, both 20-year-old males, died due to their injuries. A third victim, 19-year old male, suffered serious physical injuries