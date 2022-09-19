Buffalo man arraigned in court for allegedly shooting teenager last summer

Javair D. Walker, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday in connection with a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood last year.

Javair D. Walker, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators says Walker allegedly used an illegal gun when he shot into a crowd of people who were involved in a fight near Page Street and Lawn Avenue on August 16, 2021.

A 17-year-old female, was hit once in the chest by a bullet. She was transported by ambulance to ECMC where was later pronounced dead.

Walker was located by US Marshals in Cleveland and extradited back to Buffalo last week.