BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned on Wednesday in connection to a fatal March 8 shooting that happened outside the North Buffalo Community Center on Sanders Road.

Josue Bermudez, 18, faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. He faces up to 75 years to life in prison.

He was arraigned in the State Supreme Court before Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

Deron Allen, 17, of Buffalo and two 16-year-olds were shot on at about 9:30 p.m. on March 8. Allen died of his injuries. The other two have recovered from their injuries.

At the time, police said the incident was not a random crime and had nothing to do with the community center.

Bermudez is next scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on June 10 for a pre-trial hearing.

