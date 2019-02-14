BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, Randy White, 38, was arraigned Thursday and charged with two felony counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

White's arraignment was held before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

It's alleged that White caused physical injuries to two parole officers who were visiting a person under community supervision on Northumberland Avenue in Buffalo at about 9 a.m. on February 27, 2018.

Buffalo Police located White several miles away from the scene.