BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man and woman in Buffalo were charged on Tuesday with selling heroin that led to a deadly overdose.

24-year-old Orlando Arroyo and 25-year-old Genesis Tolentino-Cruz face federal charges, which could land them both in prison for life if they're convicted.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Arroyo and Tolentino-Cruz sold heroin that led to a man's death back in February. Both were charged with the distribution of heroin, which caused a death, along with narcotics conspiracy and the possession of firearms.

Police say they found Arroyo and Tolentino-Cruz with the help of the deceased's girlfriend. She provided police with a phone number that allowed them to set up undercover drug buys. According to investigators, six controlled purchases of heroin were conducted, which led to the arrests.