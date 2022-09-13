Buffalo man admits to killing woman inside his apartment

Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty for causing the death of a woman more than two years ago.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Less admitted that he caused the death of Marguerite A. Reading, 53, inside his Albany Street apartment on January 25, 2020. Reading's body was later found near the Buffalo Central Terminal.

An autopsy confirmed Reading died from multiple stab wounds.