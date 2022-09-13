x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man admits to killing woman inside his apartment

Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty for causing the death of a woman more than two years ago. 

Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Less admitted that he caused the death of Marguerite A. Reading, 53, inside his Albany Street apartment on January 25, 2020. Reading's body was later found near the Buffalo Central Terminal. 

An autopsy confirmed Reading died from multiple stab wounds. 

Lee faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 1. He continues to be held without bail. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Crime Stoppers WNY asking for help on cold case

Before You Leave, Check This Out