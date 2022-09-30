Buffalo man admits to assaulting elderly victim

Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked on the door of the elderly victim's home on Box Avenue. When the victim opened the door, Hennings hit the man in the face, causing the man to fall.

Investigators say Hennings hit the victim multiple times before fleeing from the home. The victim suffered a cut above his eye, as well as bruising and swelling on his face.

It's believed the motive was in retaliation to a domestic incident between Hennings and a member of the victim's family.