BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo man accused of shooting and killing a local mother is in court Friday morning for his arraignment.

According to investigators, Lemuele Jackson, 31, of Buffalo, allegedly fired shots into a group of people outside a house party on Hagen Street last month. One of those shots hit Santana Anderson, 26, killing her. Another woman was shot in the leg and survived.

Jackson is charged with Intentional Murder in the Second Degree, Depraved Indifference Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He was remanded to jail without bail. If convicted, Jackson faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

