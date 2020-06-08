Buffalo man accused of murder in west side shooting

Josean Roman-Cruz, 37, was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on one count of second degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of murder in connection with a shooting on Buffalo's west side in March.

Josean Roman-Cruz, 37, was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on one count of second degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators say Roman-Cruz allegedly shot Wilfredo Justiniano, 50, multiples times near Pennsylvania and Lakeview Avenue. Justiniano died from his injuries.

Roman-Cruz was arrested four days later in a separate incident. They found a different loaded weapon in the vehicle he was driving.