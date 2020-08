Clarence H. Simmons, 32, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in the Town of Tonawanda earlier this year.

Clarence H. Simmons, 32, was arraigned Wednesday morning in State Supreme Court.

Investigators say Simmons is accused of stabbing Arielle Johnson, 22, inside an apartment on Parkedge Avenue March 19.

Simmons is currently being held without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.