BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of killing his wife was arraigned in State Supreme Court on Friday.

Allen Kazmierczak is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Melissa Kazmierczak, 52, in their Stanton Street home August 4.

He is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

Kazmierczak is currently being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for September 23.

If convicted, Kazmierczak faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

