BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly killing a cat by hanging it.

Investigators say Antonio Martin, 40, was arraigned on one count aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Martin killed the family pet by hanging it inside an apartment on Carolina Street Sunday. They say Martin then sent pictures to two juveniles via text message.

Martin's next court apparence is September 19. If he's convicted, he could face up to two years in jail.