Buffalo man accused of driving the wrong way on NYS Thruway, DWI

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after he was stopped on the NYS Thruway going the wrong way.

Casey Nelson, 31, is charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving, DWI, and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08% or higher.

Officials say a deputy observed a vehicle around 3:30am May 2 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the I-190 on Grand Island.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of him near the I-290/I-190 interchange.

Nelson's vehcile was spotted again by another deputy, still going the wrong way on the I-190 near Ontario Street. They lost sight of him at the I-190/I-90 split.

A deputy on the I-90 spotted the vehicle near the Eden rest stop. They say Nelson made a U-turn and headed east on the I-90.

Deputies were able to stop Nelson's vehicle near the Camp Road exit. Nelson was given a breath test, where deputies say his BAC level was allegedly more than twice the legal limit.