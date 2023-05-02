Buffalo man accused of causing death of infant, arraigned in court

Benjamin Rodriguez, 41, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of causing the death of his infant son was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says first responders were called to a home on Crestwood Avenue on December 20, 2022 for a report of an unresponsive baby.

The five-month-old baby, Micah Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Rodriguez was held without bail, and no return to court date has been set.