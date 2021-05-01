Buffalo man, 24, in serious condition after shooting near Bailey Avenue

Police say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. and that officers responded to a shots-fired call on the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue. The man was found nearby.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Saturday morning near Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. and that officers responded to a shots-fired call on the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue, near East Delavan Avenue. Police found the man nearby.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.