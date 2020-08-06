Gang member headed to prison for multiple attempted murders of rival gang members

US Attorney's office said Maurice Rice tried to kill the others in three separate incidents back in 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, who the US Attorney's office says is a member of a local gang, is headed to prison for the next 19 years for the attempted murders of three members of a rival gang.

The office says Maurice Rice is a member of the CBL/BFL gang, which stands for, among other things, 'Cash Been Long' and 'Brothers for Life'.

On three separate occasions during August and September of 2015, Rice attempted to shoot the rival members. One of those three was hit in the arm.

The US Attorney's office says the CBL/BFL was formed in 2009, dealing in drugs, primarily on the East side in the area of the Towne Gardens Housing Complex.