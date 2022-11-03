Buffalo firefighter arraigned for possession of child porn

Jose DeJesus, 38, of Buffalo was arraigned on Wednesday morning on two counts for possession of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firefighter has been put on administrative leave after being arraigned on charges for possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Jose DeJesus, 38, of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child (class “D” felony) and one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child (class “E” felony).

Prosecutors allege that around April 4, DeJesus possessed images of child pornography with the intent to view them. DeJesus is also accused of sharing an image of child pornograph with another person on a website.

DeJesus is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23 for a felony hearing. He was released under supervision.