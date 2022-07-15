x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo Fire Department engine stolen, later recovered downtown

Buffalo Police say one person is in custody in connection with the incident.
Credit: WGRZ Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police and fire officials are investigating after a fire truck was stolen downtown Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson, firefighters were responding to an E-M-S call in the 500 block of Main Street at 11:50 pm when an individual took off in Engine One.

The fire truck was recovered a short time later near Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. 

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist saw what appeared to be the stolen Fire Engine smoking, and dozens of First Responders at the scene.

Buffalo police say they have a person in custody in connection with the incident. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Active Shooter Alert Act approved