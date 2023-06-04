Buffalo home tied to cybercrime raids by FBI, international law enforcement agencies

The FBI Office in Buffalo is part of a major worldwide investigation involving hackers and other criminals seeking our personal and financial information.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI Office here in Buffalo is now part of a major worldwide investigation involving hackers and other criminals seeking our personal and financial information.

That information has been up for sale on the so-called dark web as we learned from a retired Buffalo FBI agent who specializes in cybercrimes and how we can protect ourselves from becoming victims.

Former FBI agent Holly Hubert sums it up this way: "This is definitely one to watch because of the national and international nexus here."

That nexus former FBI agent Holly Hubert is speaking about involves a law enforcement investigation dubbed "Operation Cookie Monster" with agents from 45 FBI field offices around the country including Buffalo, and then some 20 countries, who all took part in a joint series of raids at various worldwide locations.

One of them turned out to be a home on West Ferry Street, near where FBI agents were seen Wednesday morning gathering and removing apparent evidence.

No neighbors would speak Thursday on camera. One person thought it was a drug raid.

Actually, it was aimed at something called the Genesis Market,a dark website that the FBI says started in 2018 and has compromised over 1.5 million worldwide computers. In the process, international hackers have stolen 80 million account credentials for information such as personal passwords and other details for authentication and access.

Hubert, who actually helped set up the FBI Buffalo Cyber Task Force, said: "I don't think the average user understands the magnitude of the dark web, and so there are many, many forums that really are just all nefarious in nature.

"It's my understanding that the scope of Genesis marketplace really was a massive identity theft operation to include the theft of credentials, passwords, and unique ways to access your computer."

The FBI says it was all for sale to the highest bidder, and they even grabbed so called "fingerprints" for sale to others.

"A fingerprint is essentially a unique device ID in combination with the cookies from your browser, gives you a unique identifier for your computer," Hober said. "And so that in addition to access, unique credentials and log-in IDs were being sold in this forum, so it's kind of scary."

Some of this activity may involve ransomware attacks, such as those which we have seen locally hit the Buffalo School District and ECMC.

And who could be behind it?

"The government of China and the government of Russia have very, very good hacking skills and it is a methodology for them to attack America on all fronts."

So what could have happened in the West Ferry home? Hubert says maybe they were trying to pass off a service provider or IP address called "IP hopping," or "it's also a possibility that whoever was there was actively involved in that forum and you know trading. So again, that's speculative."

An FBI spokesperson says there have been no arrests made here in Western New York, but their investigation with all the other FBI offices and agencies is continuing.