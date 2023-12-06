Buffalo man arraigned on charges related to a fatal stabbing

Timothy Austin, 36, (also known as Khali Ali) was arraigned on one count of first-degree manslaughter, a Class B felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing this past weekend.

Investigators say Austin allegedly stabbed Tremaine Mayfield, 49, in the chest with a knife after an argument escalated in the 400 block of Niagara Street on June 11.

When police arrived on scene, they found Mayfield with a stab wound. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance. Mayfield later died of injuries sustained in the altercation.

Austin is scheduled to return to court on Friday, June 16 for a felony hearing. He is currently held without bail.

If Austin is convicted of the charge levied against him, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.