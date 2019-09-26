BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo is facing charges in connection with a homicide case from nearly a year ago.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 69-year-old Jamal Fareed is charged with second degree murder for the death of 66-year-old Ray Thompson.

Investigators say Thompson was stabbed to death inside a Main Street apartment last November.

Fareed faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

