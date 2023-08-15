Buffalo driver facing several charges in fatal wrong-way crash

The driver of the other vehicle, Matthew J. Czop, 38, of Tonawanda was pronounced dead at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court in connection with a fatal accident on I-190 over the weekend.

Guillermo Morales, 53, is charged with one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, one count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, one count of Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Morales was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, causing a crash on the I-190 near the Scajaquada Expressway on August 12. They say Morales was driving north on the southbound side of the I-190 when he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle head-on.

Police say Morales was allegedly in possession of cocaine at the time of the accident.

Morales was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He was arraigned later that day.