Buffalo couple facing several drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people from Buffalo are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation on April 13.

Police seized a Black Aces FD12 shotgun, nine grams of fentanyl, one once of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, four ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023, on the first block of Harriet Avenue. One weapon, nine grams of fentanyl, one ounce of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, four ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia were seized. Two arrests were made.

Renauld Davis, 47, and Erika Davis, 43, were both charged with the following:

• Two counts NYS PL 220.16-1,12, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony;

• One count NYS PL 220.09-1, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony;

• One count NYS PL 265.01-4, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a class A misdemeanor;

• Three counts NYS PL 220.50-1,2,3, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and

• One count NYS PL 220.03, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A misdemeanor.