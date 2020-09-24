Buffalo community remembers mother who was shot, killed

A prayer vigil was held for Rayshionna Johnson, who leaves behind three young children. Friends and family came together to light candles and release balloons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo community came together to remember a mother shot and killed last weekend.

The prayer vigil was held for Rayshionna Johnson, who leaves behind three young children. Her friends and family came together to light candles and release balloons in her memory.

They say her death could have been avoided, and the violence in buffalo needs to stop.

"Nobody has seemed to be able to give it rhyme or reason, why we keep losing our young people to senseless murder happening on these city streets, but I encourage everyone if you see something, say something," The Rev. James Giles said.

There's still no word on a suspect.