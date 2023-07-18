x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Cheektowaga man facing 25 years

The 27-year old from Cheektowaga is facing 25 years for his role as an accomplice.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year old male has pleaded guilty to being an accomplice in a murder that happened in 2020.

Raquan R. Reid who was known to be apart of the Central Park Gang was the driver during a fatal shooting that killed 33-year-old Winston Reese in front of a gas station in the City of Buffalo.

The two suspected individuals that Reid was driving, and victim who was shot are both deceased. 

Reid could be sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison on September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge, III of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca A. Fioravanti of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

The City of Buffalo Police have also been praised for their investigation in this case.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Erie County law enforcement officials discuss an investigation regarding seizure of guns and drugs

Before You Leave, Check This Out