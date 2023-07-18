Cheektowaga man facing 25 years

The 27-year old from Cheektowaga is facing 25 years for his role as an accomplice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year old male has pleaded guilty to being an accomplice in a murder that happened in 2020.

Raquan R. Reid who was known to be apart of the Central Park Gang was the driver during a fatal shooting that killed 33-year-old Winston Reese in front of a gas station in the City of Buffalo.

The two suspected individuals that Reid was driving, and victim who was shot are both deceased.

Reid could be sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison on September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge, III of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca A. Fioravanti of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.