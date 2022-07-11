Buffalo business owner making changes after shooting at his entertainment venue

"The community is devastated because his one individual will have this mark on this establishment for a long time and that's unfortunate," said Ulysses Wingo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An entertainment complex in Buffalo plans to enhance its security measures and take other steps after four people were shot following a dispute at the bar according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Officers were called to Level One Entertainment A.K.A. the Zone One Complex on East Amherst Street for a reported shooting Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Police later shared that four people had been shot while inside the establishment.

Kevin, a neighbor who lives near Level One told 2 On Your Side Monday that things like shootings "don't usually happen" at Level One. He praised the owner for opening the business and trying to serve the neighborhood that some say lacks options for young people.

"I thought it was nice of him to do something for the community... the kids come to skate and it keeps them off the streets but unfortunately something bad happened," Kevin said.

In an update shared Monday afternoon, the same spokesperson for Buffalo Police revealed that a 19-year-old female from Buffalo remained in critical condition after the shooting. Two additional victims a 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were also listed in stable condition at ECMC.

All except the fourth-person shot have been identified.

Buffalo Police said Kenyatta Lee,19, from Buffalo was shot in the foot but later arrested by police and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Investigators are looking for an additional person(s) of interest and have asked anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Masten District Common Councilmember Ulysses Wingo said Level One has been a safe space in the neighborhood ever since it opened. He said it was a place for people to gather and enjoy without fear of violence.

"The community is hurt the community is devastated because this one individual will have this mark on this establishment for a long time and that's unfortunate," Wingo said.

The Councilmember said the owner has blamed himself for Saturday's incident but Wingo that blame is misplaced, saying "he didn't create the evil, he didn't bring the evil he created a safe space to bring people together and someone who allowed evil to overtake them did this at his location."

2 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Level One Monday afternoon. He offered his prayers to those impacted but did not want to speak on camera.

In a statement Sunday, the entertainment complex did highlight several safety changes they would be making adding that they are "devastated with the recent event."

Level One stated that they would be making immediate changes to security, adding additional resources, implementing an age restriction of 21+ for those unaccompanied by a parent, and would be shifting their hours. They have also acquired new ID scanning software.

FULL STATEMENT:

We at Zone One Complex are devastated with the recent event that has taken place Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We are wholeheartedly sorry that such acts of violence have occurred and are currently working with our police department to provide any assistance we can in their investigation. At this time we would like to take immediate action and change our time & age requirement for entering our facility. We will now open no later than 10 p.m. Our age requirement for entering our facility without a parent is now 21 years & older. The software we have acquired “Waiver Master” will scan IDs much easier than our previous software. We will still employ a licensed armed guard at our door during these times. Our focus is family entertainment, non for profit, schools, and birthday parties. We want to and have always encouraged a safe environment for our community. Again our hearts and prayers are with the families. We offer our deepest sympathies and support.

Councilmember Wingo's hope is that the neighborhood will return to Level One and continue to accept it at the "safe place" it was created to be.