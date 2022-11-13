x
14-year-old boy in stable condition after overnight shooting, Buffalo Police say

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road and the 33.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after being shot overnight just west of Eggert Road.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road and the 33, Buffalo Police said. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was treated.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Another shooting happened earlier, on Saturday night. A Buffalo man was listed in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street. He was taken to ECMC to be treated, according to police. 

