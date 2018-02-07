The prosecution had rested it's case. For weeks, it presented the evidence it felt would lead a jury to convict Alain Kaloyeros, Louis Ciminelli, and others in the so-called 'Buffalo Billion trial'.

Then, the feds said something was missing from its case, proof that at least some of it happened in New York City.

Manhattan is where the trial is being held. And two of the criminal charges are wire fraud. The burden for the prosecution is to prove electronic communication facilitated a fraud, namely the alleged rigged bidding process that allowed LP Ciminelli to win the lucrative contract to build the massive solar panel manufacturing plant in South Buffalo.

But, in order to try defendants on wire fraud charges in New York City, they needed to prove some of that electronic communication actually took place in New York City.

Last week, when defense attorneys notice there was skimpy evidence to show a New York City connection, they pounced. An array of letters and motions were filed asking Judge Valerie to dismiss or drop the wire fraud counts in the indictment.

This was the quote from Judge Valerie Caproni which appeared in the New York Times: “This was a mistake that shouldn't have been made.”

The judge allowed the feds to re-open its case Monday and let them admit testimony and evidence that there was a New York City connection to the electronic communication.

2 On Your Side is told the case resumes next week with defense attorneys continuing their cases.

