BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the Buffalo Billion trial.

Former LPCiminelli executive Kevin Schuler won't spend time behind bars.

Instead, Schuler will serve 400 hours of community service.

During the trial of his former boss, Louis Ciminelli, Schuler helped get Ciminelli convicted after spilling details about the bid rigging scheme that resulted in the company landing the contract to build the Tesla plant in South Buffalo.

Back in December, Ciminelli was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

