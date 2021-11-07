28-year-old woman in stable condition after Bailey Avenue shooting

Buffalo Police say they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bailey Avenue, where a woman had been shot while inside a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman is listed in stable condition after she was shot early Sunday morning on Bailey Avenue near Kaisertown.

Buffalo Police say they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bailey Avenue, between Clinton and Dingens streets. That's where they found a woman who had been shot while inside a vehicle.

Police say the woman was taken by civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.