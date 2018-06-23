NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man, accused of cutting off his pregnant wife's arm with a meat cleaver, may have been in Niagara Falls on Friday.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of 35-year-old Yong Lu, who is wanted by US Marshals and NYPD for first-degree assault.

Lu is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds.

According to Crime Stoppers, Lu attempted to a solicit a bus driver into letting him hide in a luggage compartment in a bus to cross him into Canada. The bus driver refused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.

